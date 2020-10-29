Scottsboro High School students help raise awareness for diabetes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – November is National Diabetes Month and students in Scottsboro are doing their part to help raise awareness.

Students were asked by the Scottsboro Lions Club to put together a public service announcement to bring attention to the disease.

In the video, students highlighted common symptoms associated with diabetes including, hunger and fatigue, blurred vision, slow healing of sores and cuts, and numbness in hands and feet. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to see their doctor.