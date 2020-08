SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve his recommendation to delay the start of school, according to Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes.

The Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education voted to delay the start of school until August 24 instead of August 12.

There will be a staggered start until August 27.

Superintendent Reyes is expected to release more information about the change on Friday.