SCOTTSBORO Ala., (WHNT) — The city of Scottsboro will hold municipal elections on Tuesday. Voters will be deciding on a school board seat and one City Council seat.

In those two contested races, voters will cast a ballot in what will be the city’s lightest election since 1944.

Both Gary Stewart and his wife, Patricia Cobb Stewart will run in the same election, but not against each other. The couple is no strangers running in the same race but are doing it this time as incumbents.

The name Stewart is synonymous with Scottsboro. Gary Stewart’s father was heavily involved in the establishment of recreational activities in Scottsboro for over 40 years.

Gary Stewart has held onto the city council seat in Place 5 since 2012. Gary Stewart will face Donna Fredrick in Place 5 for the council seat. He and his wife Patricia told News 19 that they have juggled their professional lives while seeking re-election.

“It’s kept both of us quite busy lately, but we are both looking forward to the election tomorrow,” Stewart said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before but we are attempting to do that.”

For Patricia Stewart, her great grandmother also served on the board of education in Jackson County dating back to the late 1940’s. Her mother was a guidance counselor for Jackson County Schools.

Patricia Cobb Stewart has served on the board of education for the past six years and looks forward to continuing in that role. She will face educator Cheyenne Bennett in Place 2 for the board of education.

“We have a lot of huge projects going on with the school board that I’d like to make sure they get completed in a timely fashion,” said Cobb Stewart.

Mike Ashburn and Richard Bailey are running unopposed on the city council while Jason Williams is running unopposed on the city school board.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Scottsboro Rec-Com.