Scottsboro City Schools to receive almost $200K for technology improvements

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The Scottsboro city school system will receive almost $200,000 from a grant aimed providing access to technology for students.

The $195,300 grant was requested through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and is expected to serve 1,000 students in its first year of operation.

The devices will allow all students in grades four through eight to incorporate technology-driven instruction and remain in remote learning, if they choose to do so, through the school’s Project Lead the Way (PLTW) program.

Students involved in PLTW are able to engage in hands-on activities and STEM-based opportunities that are reflective of real-life challenges and today’s workforce.

In addition to the grant, Scottsboro City Schools will provide $83,700 in local funds, bringing the projects total to $279,000.