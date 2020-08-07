Scottsboro City Schools postpones school start date to Aug. 24

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools joins a few others across Northeast Alabama in pushing the start date of the upcoming school year back a week.

Friday, the Board of Education approved to push back the start of school from August 12 to August 24.

One of the reasons is to hopefully give the six teachers that have tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have been exposed time to recover and test negative.

School leaders are hoping to take experiences from other school districts to improve their plans for educating students while fighting COVID-19.

The delay will also give teachers more time learning the new learning management system, Schoology.

“One of the biggest issues we had last year when we shut down was we weren’t as effective as we needed to be with the instruction, so where we wanted to be this time is prepared and ready, so we didn’t have to put as much on parents as we did last Spring,” said superintendent Jose Reyes.

Reyes called the effort of teachers both young and mature to learn the system is impressive.

Reyes told WHNT News 19 that right now 30.5% of students have chosen to learn virtually, but that number continues to rise.

He said their biggest concern for starting back traditionally is the number of people that can potentially be exposed to COVID-19.

“We certainly don’t want any of our students to get sick. Young people respond well to this particular situation but if we have two or three adults out, it’s going to be very hard to replace them, to find substitutes in the classroom, also our transportation with our bus drivers. We have to have adults in the building to monitor and supervise children,” explained Reyes.

But one parent told WHNT News 19 that she understands the decision to delay school.

“You just have to support your school system. This is a challenging time for everybody. They’re the leaders and I 100% support Dr. Reyes,” said Suzanne Chapman.

Chapman has two daughters in elementary school.

She said her family is eager to get back to see their friends.

“I am a full-time working mom, but my company is understanding about where we are in these times right now, but yes, I need to get back in the full swing of things for work and my kids are ready to get back in the full swing of things for school as well, but again, we have to understand that and everybody’s safety is definitely our number one priority,” said Chapman.

Parents who want to switch between virtual and traditional options, call the main office and their child’s school.