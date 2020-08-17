Scottsboro City Schools meal prices increase

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Student meal prices within Scottsboro City Schools are going up.

It’s happening at a time when money is tighter than ever with the coronavirus crisis continuing.

Cafeteria workers at Caldwell Elementary School spent Monday doing the only thing they can until students return, which is clean.

“We’ve increased our prices for full paid lunches to $2.75 for a lunch for a student and $1.50 for breakfast,” said superintendent Jose Reyes.

Reyes told WHNT News 19 that is mostly because supply and labor costs are going up across the board.

“All of the supplies that we’re getting whether it be food-related or whether it be part of our sanitation, custodial needs, everything that we’re purchasing, yes, you can clearly see an increase in price. So, unfortunately, whenever you see increases in prices, it is then the consumer that has to help offset that,” explained Reyes.

He said it will also help keep all of the workers on staff.

Students already on free or reduced meal plans will not be affected.

Reyes said everyone needs to apply for free or reduced meals because they may be eligible now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While they may not have been able to apply and receive free and reduced lunch in previous years, we do know that we have several people in our community who have lost jobs,” said Reyes.

Reyes told WHNT News 19 applying for free or reduced meals could help the school system and its students in another way, too.

“The Alabama Broadband Connectivity is based upon free and reduced lunches. What you’ll see the state doing here very shortly, is they’ll be sending letters to all of the students who receive free and reduced lunch and that’s going to give them the opportunity to get free internet at least through December 30, 2020 at their home,” explained Reyes.

He said they are providing mobile internet hotspots for students who do not have strong internet connections, but the Alabama Broadband Connectivity program could offset that cost for the district.

Click here to apply for free and reduced meals.