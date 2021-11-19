Scottsboro City Schools eliminates masking requirement

Surgical mask hanging inside school on locker. School re-openings were a controversial part of the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro City School system has decided to eliminate their masking requirement for students, faculty, and staff inside school facilities.

School officials cited a steady decline in COVID-19 cases as the reason for getting rid of the requirement. The masking requirement expired at the end of the school day on Friday, November 19th.

Because of a mandate from the Transportation Security Administration, masks will still be required on school buses.

When school resumes following the Thanksgiving holiday on November 29th, masks will be optional and students are free to use their personal preference. School officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the district and may adjust the policy as necessary.

