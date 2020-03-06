Scottsboro City Schools adds fifth school resource officer to staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- School security is vital in this day and age.

Scottsboro City Schools is working to become even more secure.

It has been tough having five schools, but only four resource officers.

“We would jump from school to school,” said veteran school resource officer Wade Patterson. “We’d have to rotate and patrol and make time each day to each one of them.”

Patterson said by doing that, it was difficult to build relationships between the students and staff.

Starting April 1, the Scottsboro City School district is adding a fifth school resource officer to its staff, ensuring all schools are covered daily.

“You can learn who the children are, know them by name and get to know their parents as they come in and out, get really close to them,” explained Patterson.

There are currently two full-time SROs and two part-time SROs who are retired officers.

The jobs are made possible through donations to the School Resource Officer Program. The program is a partnership between the Scottsboro Police Department, City of Scottsboro, and the school district.

“Once we started the program, it just started a fire," said Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes, Jr. "We’d have one business that would give, and then another. They watch the news and understand the world we live in and they understand that our children are the most important resource that we have.”

Reyes told WHNT News 19 Thursday they have gotten around $50,000 worth since the program began in spring 2019.

Residents, businesses, and churches can donate to the program through their water, sewer, and gas bill.

“A lot of places you go, people always say we can’t do this, but what’s really pleased me very much is that our council, mayor, water sewer and gas, chief of police and his dept and citizens and businesses saw the need and pulled together,” said Reyes.

Patterson said just because a school has an SRO, does not mean it is unsafe. He told WHNT News 19 that it shows they are taking a proactive approach to an orderly and secure school. He said just having a law enforcement presence at schools is usually a deterrent for anyone with bad intentions.

“This is like a family away from your other family. If an officer takes a day off, you’re in constant worry about what’s going on at your school. Some of these kids you get to know really well, you worry about them like you would your own,” said Patterson.

That is why the police vehicle is parked out front of the school for everyone to see as they drive up, and the officers patrol the school throughout the entire day.

The new SRO will work at Caldwell Elementary School.

Besides working as security on campus, SROs can also provide guidance for students and their families if they need help from any outside agencies.

SROs also go into the classrooms to teach students and teachers skills in case of active shooter situations and the negative impacts of bullying.