Scottsboro Boys Museum needs $100,000 in donations for renovation project

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center is hoping to raise six figures for a big undertaking.

“This place is here for reconciliation and healing,” said curator Sheila Washington. “We’ve had visitors from all over the United States and 13 foreign countries.”

The 150-year-old church was turned into the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center 10 years ago.

“We preserved the history of the church along with preserving the history of the Scottsboro boys. Finally they have a place where they can rest and the story of the case,” explained Washington.

Washington told News 19 she believes this case was the beginning of the civil rights movement.

“This story will never die. It still has legs. It has crawled over into the 21st century. This church holds history within these walls because this was the meeting place of the Scottsboro boys,” added Washington.

While the story of the Scottsboro boys lives on, the building itself needs a revamping.

Washington said the major renovation she has planned will bring it into the modern world.

“It’s high-tech, very high-tech. What you see now won’t be here. It’ll be completely different,” said Washington.

Washington wants to fix up the entire building, but the courtroom area, which is the first thing people see when they walk in, is phase one of the project.

“That’s the most expensive scenery we’re going to do. We have mannequins that look lifelike of Haywood Patterson and Victoria Price,” said Washington.

She hopes phase one is done by November.

The entire project is expected to cost around $100,000 and be completed by the 90th

Click here for more information or to donate.