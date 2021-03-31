Scottsboro, Albertville host State of the City addresses

NORTHEAST ALABAMA – The City of Scottsboro held its annual State of the City address virtually this year to better follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jim McCamy talked about street projects expected to begin in the next few weeks including a resurfacing plan, the addition of guardrails to the bridge on Snodgrass Road, and the completion of work on the intersection of Highway 72 and County Park Road once the final engineering is completed.

He said the Singing River Trail (SRT) is a long-distance trail in North Alabama connecting communities along the river for active living and is something city leaders can use to make Scottsboro a “true recreation destination.”

“Being geographically positioned between Huntsville and Chattanooga, we will reap enormous economic benefit from this opportunity,” said McCamy.

He said the city is currently financially sound despite COVID-19 with total budgeted revenue at $22.79 million.

At 45.4%, he explained sales tax is the main contributor of that.

McCamy talked about the newest 80,000-plus-square-foot development anchored by Publix with two or three other national brands that will be under construction within the next three or four months.

McCamy said one study shows more than 25,000 jobs are expected to come to Huntsville in the next three years and they hope to benefit from that. “All of those new residents aren’t going to want to live in Huntsville. They want to be in a place with natural beauty and space we have here to enjoy their families and the outdoors. We intend to make a case for all of those new residents to consider Scottsboro as we possibly can. To support that effort, we need additional housing, plots and retail growth to be successful,” added McCamy.

He said he also wants to put together a master plan looking at the next 10 to 20 years to determine where they want the city to be and how to get there effectively. McCamy said the plan will consider all elements of growth and what is needed to support that and quality of life opportunities, not only for potential future residents, but those currently living there.

The City of Albertville also hosted its State of the City breakfast Tuesday morning but they did it in-person for chamber members and city leaders socially distanced but not wearing masks.

Chamber employees told News 19 that city leaders discussed the economic development in the city with several new businesses opening up in town and the plan to add additional hangars at the Albertville Regional Airport.