Scientists say Milky Way could be shooting stars into space

Scientists from several different universities studied how star systems are formed, and some think our galaxy could be shooting new stars into space.

Astronomers observed what they say looks like the Milky Way launching stars into its outer halo.

One of the scientists described it like this in the study, saying: “When big stars die, the resulting energy can expel gas from the galaxy, which in turn cools, and that causes new stars to be born.”

However, the new theory goes against previous ideas about how star systems were not only formed, but evolved over billions of years.