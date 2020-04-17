Scientists say 2020 could be the hottest year on record

(CNN/WHNT) – Federal scientists say to date that 2020 is the second hottest year on record but say by December, it could take the lead and become the hottest year ever.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration temperature update doesn’t just show a continuation of high temperatures, but also reflects a pattern of warming that it’s been reporting for some time— mostly due to climate change and pollution.

Now, it looks like 2020 could be *so warm* it could rewrite history books.

NOAA notes a 75% chance that 2020 will be the hottest year scientists have recorded … ever.