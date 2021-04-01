Science Corner: Making marble-colored Easter eggs with only using a few ingredients!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today in Science Corner, we are marble-colored dying Easter eggs! The best part is you don’t have to go to the store and buy a kit. All of the materials you probably already have in your kitchen!



Supplies: Eggs, color dye, spoon, small bowls, vinegar, oil, clear plastic cups

1. Fill 6 clear cups with a cup of hot water

2. Drop 3-4 of color dye in each of the cups. Feel free to make as many different colors you like!

3. Place 1 egg in each of the cups. Wait 3 minutes

4. Take out the eggs and set aside on a paper towel

5. Fill each of the small bowls with an inch of water. Add 8-10 drops of color dye in each of the bowls. Add 1 tbsp of oil in each of the bowls.

6. Place one of the eggs in the small bowls and constantly swirl and spoon the mixture around the egg for one minute. The egg will start to look marble colored!

7. Set aside to dry!

The science behind this deals with chemistry! The color dye is an acid-base and the shells absorb the vinegar and color dye to get a beautiful base. Oil is less dense than water, this allows the oil to block out a portion of the egg and allow it to not get completely stained. This creates a marble color!

Happy Easter!