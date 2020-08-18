Schools warn confusing mailer for internet voucher is real and not a scam

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison County School District is warning parents to be on the lookout for internet vouchers which could be confused with spam or scam mail. They are being sent out as schools kick off their virtual school years.

“With so many offers that come into our mailbox every day that look too good to be true I’m afraid that this voucher, that looks too good to be true, will go out with the trash,” said Karen Fischer.

The state is planning to send out the vouchers, which are designed to help lower-income households pay for the internet, in 5 to 10 days.

In order to signup, the voucher allows parents to choose from a number of trusted internet providers. Parents just need to give the provider a code included in the voucher, and the state will pay for the bill.

Fischer said that the steps are simple but critical. “For a lot of our families, it’s going to be the first access that they’ve had at home to the internet.”