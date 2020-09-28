Schools reopening in beach town hit by Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Public schools are reopening in an Alabama beach town for the first time since Hurricane Sally hit there nearly two weeks ago.

Gulf Shores city schools resumed classes Monday, two days ahead of schools in surrounding Baldwin County.

A social media message by Superintendent Matt Akin says most issues at the system’s schools have been repaired, but officials know some families are still coping with storm cleanup.

He says students can be excused because of hurricane-related absences.

Sally caused extensive damage when it blew ashore at Gulf Shores as a Category 2 hurricane on Sept. 16.