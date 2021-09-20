Schools battling food shortages from COVID-19

ALABAMA – Earlier this year students said goodbye to a beloved school lunch item, Crispitos. But, that might not be the only thing leaving.

With continuous staffing and food shortages schools could be without a lot more. COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains globally and made it hard to harvest, package, and ship food consistently. This impacts thousands of students who depend on schools to provide nutritious meals.

According to the Alabama State Department of Education, every district in Alabama is experiencing supply chain issues. No schools have had to close because of an inability to serve meals yet, but the time spent finding ways to serve more kids with fewer resources has taken a toll on child nutrition programs.

There are also fewer truck drivers to deliver the food and child nutrition workers to staff cafeterias and school kitchens.

More students relied on school meals in summer 2020 than in years past. The State Department of Education reported 7 million students were served by summer food programs in 2020. 49% of students in Alabama are also enrolled in free and reduced-priced lunch programs.

To help combat some of these shortages, Farm Food Collaborative works with four school districts including Madison County and Madison City to supply students with local fruits and vegetables. While this helps provide food for schools, districts still have to work with staffing shortages to ensure the food gets in the hands of students.