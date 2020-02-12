School supply drive to benefit Brindlee Mountain Primary after tornado destroys school

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Brindlee Mountain Primary students and teachers are continuing to rebuild after a tornado destroyed the school in January.
In an effort to help, Limestone County Schools are collecting supplies to donate to Brindlee Mountain Primary. Items needed include:
- Dry erase markers
- Chart paper
- Cardstock
- Tape
- Staples
- Markers
- Clipboards
- Folders
- Velcro
- Magnetic letters
- Letter tiles
- Playdough
- Letter stamps
- Ink pads
- Plastic storage bins
- Index cards
- Headphones
- Laminating pouches
- Construction paper
- Permanent markers
- Art supplies.
Gift cards to major retailers such as Walmart, Staples, and Amazon are also appreciated.
Donations can be dropped off at any Limestone County School campus or at the Central Office in Athens. The deadline for donations is Friday, February 21, 2020.