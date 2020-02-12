School supply drive to benefit Brindlee Mountain Primary after tornado destroys school

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Brindlee Mountain Primary students and teachers are continuing to rebuild after a tornado destroyed the school in January.

In an effort to help, Limestone County Schools are collecting supplies to donate to Brindlee Mountain Primary. Items needed include:

Dry erase markers

Chart paper

Cardstock

Tape

Staples

Markers

Clipboards

Folders

Velcro

Magnetic letters

Letter tiles

Playdough

Letter stamps

Ink pads

Plastic storage bins

Index cards

Headphones

Laminating pouches

Construction paper

Permanent markers

Art supplies.

Gift cards to major retailers such as Walmart, Staples, and Amazon are also appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at any Limestone County School campus or at the Central Office in Athens. The deadline for donations is Friday, February 21, 2020.