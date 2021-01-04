School resumes for Huntsville City, Madison County, Guntersville City Schools

Three school systems return to school Monday across north Alabama.

For students in Huntsville City and Madison County Schools, they’ll start back on a hybrid schedule.

Huntsville Virtual Academy students resume classes Monday.

For traditional students in Huntsville City Schools, Cohort A will report to school on campus Monday through Wednesday, while Cohort B will do remote learning from home. Cohort B will then move to on-campus instruction on Thursday and Friday and Cohort A will go remote.

HCS advises you to contact your student’s school if you’re unsure which cohort they’re apart of.

In Madison County Schools, classes will be hybrid through Jan. 15.

Students will attend school two days a week and learn remotely three days a week. They’re separated into groups based on last names.

Guntersville City Schools returns Monday on a fully virtual schedule.