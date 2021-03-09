School employee arrested by Auburn Police, charged with sex act with student

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested a man following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

According to police, Willie Charles Hutchinson, age 52, from Auburn, was arrested Monday.

Police say Hutchinson is charged with two counts of a School employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 years.

Police did not name which school Hutchinson works for or his type of employment with the school.

Hutchinson was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The case against Hutchinson remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.