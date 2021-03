ATHENS, Ala. — Scammers are calling people in Athens and claiming they are delinquent on their business licenses, the city said Monday.

City officials said the scammers are calling businesses and claiming they aren’t paid up on their business licenses. The scammers are asking for payment by credit card over the phone, officials said.

Anyone in the city who has a question about the status of their business license is asked to contact the city of Athens at 256-262-1397.