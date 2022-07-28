JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware of a scam that is running in the area.

According to a Facebook post made by the Jackson County Sheriff, a person has been calling people in the area claiming to be a Scottsboro City Police Sergeant.

The caller usually tells people that they have missed a court date or ignored a subpoena with the Jackson County Court.

The post says, ” This is a scam, and the Sheriff’s office will not call you about a missed court date, nor will we ever ask you for cash or money cards/wire transfers to be made to take care of an issue.”

The Sheriff’s office advises that you do not give this caller any information. The phone number to avoid is listed as 256-617-7725.