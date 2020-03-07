Scam contractor behind bars, after years of theft charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.- A handyman in north Alabama is now behind bars for ripping people off. One business owner says Johnny Ray Jordan is giving other builders a bad name.

Spring and summer is a busy time for Brian Snider.

“There's so much business in this community. I can't build all of the decks. I don't even want to try to,” Snider said.

For 25 years, he's been in charge of Deck Builders, an outfit that depends on good referrals.

“I had a customer show up at my house who had paid this man $7,000,” Snider said.

Snider says a recent case of mistaken identity was irritating as a customer told him he'd hired John Jordan for a job.

“This fellow changes names about as often as he changes shirts,” Snider said.

Also known as Johnny Ray Jordan, he's accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without finishing the job, in some cases, barely paying his own workers.

Johnny Ray Jordan was recently arrested by Hartselle police on two outstanding theft charges.

“The internet makes it really easy to do that, because you can just throw a website out there, put some ads on Craigslist and you're in business,” Snider said.

Snider says most recently, Jordan operated under a similar name to his company 'Deck Builders'. Jordan was arrested two weeks ago in Hartselle on two theft charges.

“He's done time in jail, he gets out and now he's in my business,” Snider said.

When you hear about the shady activity Jordan is accused of doing over the past few years, you may be thinking, this doesn't measure up. And you'd be right. After checking, not only is Jordan behind bars, but he has warrants for Arab Police, Marshall County and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, WHNT News 19 also called Madison Police who say Jordan has a felony warrant for home repair fraud.

“As far as these people getting their money back, they probably never will,” Snider said.

Snider says before hiring any handyman, check them out on the Better Business Bureau website. Ask to see their license and insurance information and don't pay any money up front.

Jordan is now in the Morgan County jail on a $6,000 bond.