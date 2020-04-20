The Saving Way opens online store to help support Huntsville recovery center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Saving Way Thrift is now selling their merchandise online.

Saving Way manager Joel Arnold says it’s a venture they have been interested in and that now is the perfect time since COVID-19 has closed their four brick and mortar stores.

Saving Way Thrift stores provide 40 to 50 percent of the total income for His Way Recovery Center in Huntsville. Their recent closure has created a financial burden on the recovery center.

“It covers everything from salaries to food, to transportation to paying for utilities. I mean anything that would go to operate a residential recovery facility,” said His Way Recovery Center Director of Ministry, Tom Reynolds.

To adapt and make money to cover the bills at His Way, Saving Way Thrift is offering online sales.

“It’s like a fifth store for us. And it’s one we are trying to grow income from, especially right now when our other sources of income have been cut off because of the pandemic,” Arnold said.

You can shop at the thrift store, visit The Saving Way website. Clothing, accessories and home essentials are available for purchase.

“All the information is there, so its real simple for customers to understand what their next step is as far as picking it up or us delivering it. But it’s local deliveries,” Arnold said.

Many people have been using their extra time at home to clean house and declutter. Saving Way is continuing curbside pickup and drop off donations through appointments.

Drop-off donations are accepted at the 1810 University Dr. store from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can also call 256-503-4404 to schedule a pickup from your porch or driveway.

Saving Way is encouraging both online orders and donations so merchandise continues to flow and their stores can be stocked and ready to reopen.

The four brick and mortar stores that fund His Way Recovery Center are located on University Drive, South Memorial Parkway, Madison Boulevard and Winchester Road.