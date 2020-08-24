Save more at the grocery store with 6 tips to stretch your budget

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you are searching for ways to save money, here are six food for thought tips to save money at the grocery store.

Join your store’s loyalty program

The first step to saving money is to look for deals, discounts, and coupons. One of the easiest ways to begin that search is signing up for a store’s loyalty program which is usually free. By signing up you can receive direct savings at the store as well as electronic coupons when you provide your email address. Find out if the store will match competitors’ coupons

Many stores will accept coupons for the same item and you can check with the customer service desk for details. You can also maximize your savings by using coupons on sale items to find huge deals such as “buy one get one free.” Stay organized so coupons are easy to find

Develop a system that’s easy for you to sort coupons either by the item or in alphabetical order. Anything that helps make finding coupons quick and hassle-free. Find a coupon buddy

The best way to enjoy saving is to find a friend who you can swap coupons with. Beyond getting rid of clutter and discovering additional discounts, making savings a team sport adds motivation to a sometimes boring task. Compare brands

Compare items to find better prices, because in general store brands can be less expensive than some of the name brand foods. Stick to the list

Make a shopping list for all the items you need. Keep a running list on your phone, on the refrigerator, or in your wallet. When you’re in the store, do your best to buy only the items on your list.

Hopefully these tips can help save a little green in your wallet while adding some green on your plate.



For more tips, check out the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Eating on a Budget webpage.