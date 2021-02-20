Power restored after outage affects parts of northeast Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck caused a power outage early Saturday morning.

Huntsville Utilities confirmed the outage just after 2 a.m., saying it affected two areas:

Portions of New Market between Hurricane Road and Ryland Pike and Moores Mill east to the Jackson County Line

Portions of Hazel Green and New Market between US-72 and the Tennessee State Line and US-231/431 east to the Jackson County Line

Just before 3:45 a.m., Huntsville Utilities said power had been restored for the majority of customers in the outage area, confirming a vehicle hit a concrete utility pole.

Crews were still working in the area to make repairs and HU said customers in the immediate vicinity of the accident (Beth Road to County Lake Road and east to Hurricane Road) would still experience service issues.