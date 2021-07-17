Saturday marks 25th anniversary of TWA Flight 800 tragedy

(WHNT) — It has been 25 years since TWA Flight 800 exploded, killing all 230 passengers including five people from Stevenson.
According to a report from The Associated Press, the flight, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed just off the coast of Long Island in New York. The plane had recently departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Among those killed in the crash were Brenda Privette, Michael Scott, Barbara Scott, Joe Scott, and Tom Weatherby, all of Stevenson, Ala.
On the 17th anniversary of the crash, a memorial was dedicated to the victims in downtown Stevenson. A similar memorial for the flight stands in Long Island.