Saturday marks 25th anniversary of TWA Flight 800 tragedy

FILE – This July 16, 2008, file photo shows the recovered wreckage of TWA Flight 800 standing reassembled at the National Transportation Safety Board Training Academy in Chantilly, Va., where it is used for training new investigators. Boeing has agreed to pay $12 million for failing to meet a deadline to submit service instructions that would enable airlines to reduce the risk of fuel tank explosions on hundreds of planes, among other violations, the Federal Aviation Administration said Dec. 22, 3015. The fuel tank instructions are part of an effort to address problems that caused a Boeing 747 fuel tank on TWA Flight 800 to explode over the Atlantic Ocean off the Long Island borough of New York in 1996, killing all 230 people aboard. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WHNT) — It has been 25 years since TWA Flight 800 exploded, killing all 230 passengers including five people from Stevenson.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the flight, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed just off the coast of Long Island in New York. The plane had recently departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Among those killed in the crash were Brenda Privette, Michael Scott, Barbara Scott, Joe Scott, and Tom Weatherby, all of Stevenson, Ala.

On the 17th anniversary of the crash, a memorial was dedicated to the victims in downtown Stevenson. A similar memorial for the flight stands in Long Island.