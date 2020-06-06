Saturday is the 76th anniversary of D-Day

76 years ago Saturday, Operation Overlord was launched on June 6, 1944.

Commonly known as D-Day, a military term for the first day of a combat operation, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history and it kick-started the Battle of Normandy, which successfully opened a second western front in Nazi-occupied Europe.

American, British, and Canadian forces landed simultaneously on five beachheads in northern France, with the support of more than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships.

Compared to 12 months ago, when many tens of thousands came to the northern French beaches of Normandy to cheer the dwindling number of veterans and celebrate 75 years of liberation from Nazi oppression, the coronavirus lockdown turned this year’s remembrance into one of the eeriest ever.