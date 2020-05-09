Saturday is National Dog Mom’s Day

Of course, Sunday is Mother’s Day, a big day to celebrate moms and all they do for us.

Appropriately, just ahead of it, Saturday is devoted to moms of furry babies.

May 9 is National Dog Mom’s Day. A Rover.com survey found three out of four female dog owners call themselves “dog moms,” and 40-percent of them own clothing with the term dog mom on it.

You can celebrate Dog Mom’s Day by giving your pooch extra cuddles, or bake puppy treats. It’s just a shame all those presents are really for the pups and not the moms! But hey, a happy dog makes for a happy dog mom.