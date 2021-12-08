Santa needs your votes to choose Huntsville for post-holiday fishing destination and $25k donation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Santa has vacation plans after the holiday, and he’s eyeing a trip to the Rocket City!

Cities and fisheries around the world submitted their town for the opportunity to win a visit from Santa on December 27, immediately after the holiday rush.

Santa and fishing tackle brand Berkley have narrowed down the location finalists to five epic fisheries across the United States and are now asking everyone to help select one lucky fishing destination.

In addition to a relaxing day on the water, Santa will fish with children in the community (and of course bring them a few gifts), along with a donation of up to $25,000 from Berkley, which will support a fishing conservation project in the surrounding area.

The final five towns are:

Hartwell, GA

Huntsville, AL

Springfield, IL

Panama City Beach, FL

Long Beach, CA

Voting ends on December 12 and the final fishing destination will be announced on December 14. Visit here to vote.