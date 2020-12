Close up on Santa Claus holding his belly, wall of brick in background.

ATHENS, Ala. – Santa will not be stopping in Athens Saturday for Santa Day 2020 at the North Pole Stroll.

According to Santa and Christmas officials, he wants to support Governor Ivey’s Safer-At-Home order.

Mr. Claus apologized for the disappointing news.

Officials say Santa wants to help keep everyone, including the elves, reindeer, and Mrs. Claus safe this Christmas season.

We're sorry to say… Santa Day 2020 at the #AthensAL North Pole Stroll won't be happening today.



From Santa's letter…

Remember, the Spirit of Christmas is all year long. This is a perfect time to share with and care about others.



Read on… pic.twitter.com/XWjy6rg0Ls — Athens-Limestone AL (@Athens_Tourism) December 19, 2020