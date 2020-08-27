Sandhill crane hunting season registration begins Sept. 8

Registration to hunt sandhill cranes in North Alabama for the second season in more than 100 years will begin Sept. 8.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 and run until 8 a.m. on Sept. 29. A total of 400 permits will be issued by a random computer drawing Sept. 29 at noon.

Registration is $10 and limited to Alabama residents age 16 or older, or for Alabama lifetime hunting license holders. Applicants will need a regular hunting license and a state waterfowl stamp to register.

If selected, hunters will have to complete an online test that includes species identification and regulations. Once they have the permit and tags, hunters will need to acquire a federal duck stamp and Harvest Information Program certification. If hunting in a Wildlife Management Area, hunters also will need a WMA license.

The hunting season in North Alabama will be from Dec. 4-Jan. 3 and Jan. 11-31. The limit for the season is three birds per permit.

More information about the season can be found on Outdoor Alabama’s website.