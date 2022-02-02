MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Sand Mountain Sam is back in action and he said we should expect an early spring.

Sam didn’t see his shadow this morning at Tuesday morning’s event at Bama Bucks in Sardis City.

We almost didn’t see Sam this year though. In 2020 the state game warden told Sam’s handler having an opossum as a pet is illegal. But after months of hard work the Albertville radio station WQSB got a license to legally handle the marsupial.

Since 1993 the opossum has provided his own weather predictions, similar to Punxsutawney Phil. Sam has a 25-1 record for correct predictions. His only incorrect prediction was in his first year in 1993.