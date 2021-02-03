Sand Mountain Sam proclaims early Spring in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- The weather-predicting Opossum named Sand Mountain Sam did not see his shadow Tuesday morning at the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center, which means Spring is on its way.

After 26 years of live proclamations, he is being used as a fictional character for events.

It comes after last year when state game wardens stated having a possum is against the law and could lead to arrests should one be caught and used in any events in a live capacity.

However, his character is being used at the recycling center as an educational tool.

“We all know when you put trash into your recycle you’re out to get wild animals, stray animals, dogs and everything, so we want to educate people on what to not put on your recycling that goes outside,” said Executive Director Jeannie Courington.

The center plans to fully unveil the upcoming project later this month.