(WXIN) – If you’ve ever wanted to give Sam’s Club a try, this might be the time to do it.

The warehouse club is offering $40 off of its membership prices to celebrate the company’s 40th birthday.

That means first-time members can get a standard membership for just $10. “Plus” memberships, which offer additional perks like free shipping, will go for $70.

The typical prices of the memberships are $50 and $110, respectively.

The offer is good from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19.

The first Sam’s Wholesale Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1983, as an experiment by Walmart founder Sam Walton. In the decades since, the chain has grown to nearly 600 locations in the U.S.

The company is offering a few more celebratory perks to mark the occasion, including a free sweet treat and fountain drink on April 15. Members simply need to visit a Sam’s Club location that day to enjoy it. Sam’s Club also added a limited-time birthday cake sundae to the cafe menu and is selling special merchandise with 80s logo styles.

Several store locations will be part of a “Birthday Tour” throughout the year offering a food truck, games and more. You can find the schedule here.

Sam’s Club is featuring a few other special offers and sales for members from April 14 through May 1.