Sam’s Club, DoorDash team up to offer same-day prescription delivery

Sam’s Club announced Friday it’s partnering with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country.

This first-of-its-kind pharmaceutical delivery experience from DoorDash covers more than 500 Sam’s Club locations across 41 states, and is powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform.

Sam’s Club members can receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until January 31, 2022.

After this promotion is utilized or expires, delivery will carry a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients.

To experience the new service, patients can call their local Sam’s Club pharmacy and speak to a pharmacist to see if their prescription is eligible for delivery.