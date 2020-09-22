Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Salvation Army’s traditional Red Kettle Campaign is going virtual this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many people, the sight of the red kettle and sound of ringing bells in front of stores marks the beginning of the holiday season, but you may see less red buckets this year.

“We are in a unique situation where for the first time in over 130 years, we’re facing not having a normal Kettle Campaign year,” said Chris Bryant, the Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Huntsville.

The Salvation Army says they could see up to a 50% decrease in red kettle funds this year due to several factors, including:

Consumers carrying less cash and fewer coins

More online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas

Unemployment rates

Recent closures of some brick-and-mortar retail stores

The campaign raises funds to use during the entire calendar year and because of COVID-19, they aren’t sure if red kettles will be widely available.

“Not sure where we’re going to put kettles, if we’re even going to be able to put them out, if volunteers want to stand, if people… getting people to come and even apply for an open positions as far as paid bell ringers… are all uncertain at this time,” said Bryant.

Instead of relying on uncertainty, The Salvation Army is taking the campaign online.

Bryant said since there will be less shoppers out and about, there will be options to donate on The Salvation Army’s website and Facebook page.

The impact of COVID-19 caused a major loss in funds for Huntsville’s location, which is why donations are especially important this year. All funds raised in the Madison County area stay in Madison County to help local projects.

“For this community to survive, it relies on our store and donations from the public,” said Bryant. “Our store was closed for 6 weeks which approached at $90,000 shortfall in our budget.”

The goal for the Kettle Campaign is normally $100,000-$120,000 and this year is no different.

“It’s not going to be hard… it’s going to be different,” said Bryant. “It’s going to be new. I do think we have the opportunity and that is one reason that we are moving into this arena. It is a new area for us.”

The Salvation Army has never held the Kettle Campaign online, but whether it’s cold, hard cash or virtual dollars… all donations help change lives.

“We just saw a family go from homeless to being able to have their own car, and now a job and a place to live,” said Bryant. “Years ago, The Salvation Army had a year where we said your change, changes people’s lives… and it truly does. We see that every single day here.”

Because of COVID-19, the need in the community is greater.

Unemployment rates are expected to be 10%-11%, and based on the increased service we’ve already provided this year due to COVID-19, we need resources to serve up to 155% more people with Christmas assistance. The Salvation Army

You could be a part of changing someone’s life too by donating online.