Salvation Army getting early start on annual Red Kettle Campaign

The bells will be ringing a bit earlier than normal this year.

That’s because the Salvation Army will be starting its fundraising efforts early.

The organization has been hit hard like many nonprofits, seeing more requests than ever for help.

However, its own estimates show that it could see 50 percent less funds coming from the red kettles, while simultaneously serving 155 percent more people than it did in 2019.

In total, the organization raised $126 million through the Red Kettles last year.

Since March, Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of shelter, and emotional/spiritual support to over 800,000 people.

Monetary donations can be made online, at the kettles (both physically and digitally through Apple Pay or Google Pay), by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then telling how much to donate, texting KETTLE to 91999.

Other options to donate include Love’s Army, a monthly gift of $25, the Angel Tree program, and donating physical gifts in bulk.

Bell ringers will be out and will be following safety protocols to ensure their own safety as well as that of donors and partners.