Salvation Army gets boost from Madison County Walmart shoppers this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Salvation Army of Huntsville/Madison County is getting some much needed help from Walmart shoppers this holiday season. Walmart’s across Madison County are now offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and donate the difference to the region’s Salvation Army.
The partnership comes at a time when the Salvation Army of Huntsville/Madison County is facing an unprecedented drop in donations, while calls for help from the community have increased exponentially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle bell ringers will also be posted outside of most Madison County’s Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs beginning November 27th. Increased COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing, will be in place to keep volunteers and those who donate safe.
