Salvation Army continuing to keep Florence, Huntsville shelters open, encouraging public to donate during #GivingTuesdayNow

FLORENCE AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Florence and Huntsville Salvation Army locations are participating in a global giving day on Tuesday, May 5.

The day, titled #GivingTuesdayNow, will encourage people and businesses to support communities and nonprofits around the world through donations, engagement, and philanthropy.

The Salvation Army is continuing to operate its shelters, complying with all necessary social distancing and public health mandates.

However, those mandates have required the Salvation Army to close its thrift stores, cutting a major source of income for the organization.

While all shelters are in need of food and cleaning supplies, the biggest needs for the shelters are finanical.

Donations to the organization can be made online.