Salute to Service night at John Hunt Park to celebrate veterans and first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama Soccer Coalition is hosting a ‘Salute to Service Night’ at their season finales on Saturday, July 3.

They said it will be a night to celebrate veterans and first responders, while also catching some great soccer games, according to a press release.

The Men’s National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) feature local and regional players that played at the elite high school or collegiate level.

The games are at John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Stadium, and doors open at 4 p.m. NASC also said that Chick-fil-A Parkway Place is providing food.

Tickets are available online here for single-game or doubleheader bundles. Single game tickets are $8 for fans ages 8 and up, and bundles are $12. Military, first responders, and fans 7 and under, get in for free.

The women’s match begins at 5 p.m., against Birmingham United Soccer Association and the men’s team takes on Metro Louisville FC at 7:15 p.m.