Salon trucks bill on its way to Alabama Senate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Alabama bill passed the House Thursday that will allow the beauty industry to take their business to the streets — bringing mobile salons conveniently throughout the state.

“Beauty and Barber folks. This is where everybody comes, it’s the place to come in the neighborhood,” said State Representative Barbara Drummond.

One of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic is inching towards a major comeback.

“They’re one of the small businesses that usually get forgotten,” Drummond said. “If you can see a food truck in downtown Mobile. Why can’t you have a beauty truck?”

Yes, beauty trucks. In a 99 to 2 vote, the House passed a bill that will allow licensed cosmetologists and nail techs to operate a salon on wheels.

“It’s going to give them the flexibility to be able to do more things in their craft, in that industry. It’s the way of the future,” said Drummond.

An almost two-year vision of Gregory Morris Sr., owner of GBM3 Beauty and Barber Salon, is now being brought to light.

“We got a lot of vets who are immobile a lot of times and can’t get groomed up. I thought that would be a great way to mobilize that effort with the VA,” Morris said.

So he took this business plan to Rep. Drummond, and she hit the ground running to get it to this point, now on its way to the Senate.

“It’s awesome because I look at the possibilities. I think many years, maybe I’m gone from now, what it will be,” Morris said.

A new concept that will really change the beauty industry in Alabama, forever.

“It’ll be more convient and keep you from going all across town to a barbershop, you can go straight to it,” said Orlando Harvey.

“Who would have ever thought that you would see Alabama now entertaining the idea to have hair and beauty trucks?” Drummond said.

Once approved by the Senate and Gov. Kay Ivey signs the bill, the beauty industry will have a new way in which they will do business for many years to come.