Sally’s impact mainly rain and wind across North Alabama and Tennessee

It is becoming clearer that Sally’s impact in North Alabama will be mainly rain, and even that will vary greatly from one end of the Tennessee Valley to the other. A slight northward shift in the track would supply more rain; a slight southward shift would mean less rainfall over-all for the northern half of the state.

WHEN? We expect the rain and wind to be most impactful in Central and North Alabama from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening: about 24 hours of downpours and a stiff breeze.





The wind will be noticeable on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; however, peak gusts in the 35-45 MPH range are more likely early Thursday as the storm’s center passes through Central Alabama.

Severe storms are not ‘likely’ in North Alabama, but some severe weather is possible in the Central and Southern regions of the state: tornadoes and strong winds being the main threats there. Just like with the rain, a slight shift northward would increase the odds of a few severe storms up this way, too. Be alert to any changes!

Track the latest on Sally here:

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)