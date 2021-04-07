‘Safer at home’ becomes ‘safer apart’ in Alabama’s new health order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she is opening up more of the state with an amendment to the state’s health order.

Ivey announced a “safer apart” order that will take the place of the “safer at home” order that has been in effect for months.

The new order strips away the remaining mask requirements for businesses and individuals and instead encourages or recommends people wear masks, maintain 6 feet distance from people who are from other households, and frequently sanitize.

“Folks, we’re still under a public health order, but it is greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask and voluntarily getting a vaccine,” Ivey said.

The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and lasts until May 5. You can read the full order here.

Ivey announced last month that she would let the state’s mask requirements expire this Friday, saying then she wanted people to get through the Easter holiday and have more people vaccinated. She also wanted to give businesses time to come up with their own mask policies once the state mask order expired.

Alabama Department of Health data shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases has been on a steady decline since the Christmas holiday season.

“This is definitely good news and we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Ivey said.