Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WDHN) – A Florida woman died Monday after an airborne deer that had been struck by a truck smashed through the vehicle in which she was riding.

Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, of Chipley, Florida, died from injuries she sustained in the accident, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on a state highway. The driver of the car, Katherine Mills Comerford, 58, of Sneeds, Florida, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama, for treatment.