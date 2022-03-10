HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Innerspace Brewing is letting you decide: bullets? Or bandages? They’re raising money for two campaigns for Come Back Alive.

One sends lifesaving aid to Ukrainians. The other supplies those on the frontlines with weapons. It’s called Give them Help, Give them Hell: Bullets or Bandages.

“Bullets are outweighing bandages 6:1,” Innerspace owner and brewer Stewart Money said to News 19.

A portion of the sale of every pint and every flight will automatically be added to the fundraiser. If a customer orders something else, there will be an option to donate when they close their tab, if they’d like.

Money said for him, this fundraiser is more than just an opportunity to help. His adopted son, Mark, was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. as a child.

He’s since, moved back, first to Ukraine, then fleeing to Belarus when Russia invaded the Crimea Peninsula in 2014. There, he met his wife and made a family; however, he tells his father, it no longer feels safe being Ukranian living in a Russian-allied country.

“He almost can’t believe for the second time in his life, he’s having to pick up and leave where he is due to a war that’s hoisted upon him, but this time he’s got a family to worry about too,” Money said. “He said, I just want my family to grow up away from Russian tanks.”

Money said this fundraiser was his son’s idea.

As organizations around the world step up to help, Money knew they should too.

“Every little bit, no matter how little it seems, ratchets up the pressure just that little bit more that maybe we can draw a line and this has gone far enough,” Money said.

He has no intention of ending the fundraiser until that happens.

“It’s personal but it’s also global,” he said. “It’ll quit when Russia stops or we go broke.”