WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sending tanks to Ukraine has become a point of contention on the global stage.

Fresh off their visit to the country, a bipartisan trio of lawmakers—Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (d-R.I.) —is pressuring the U.S. to provide more military assistance, including tanks, saying it should be a priority for the Biden Administration.

“Ukrainians can win if they have the tools that are necessary beginning with tanks,” Blumenthal said.

U.S. defense officials and other allies have pressured Germany to send German-made leopard tanks to Ukraine. Now the lawmakers want the Biden Administration to send Abrams tanks, which are made in the U.S., to the war-torn country.

“The goal now is to be with Ukraine until every last Russian soldier is evicted from Ukrainian soil,” Graham said.

There are reports suggesting the Biden Administration is prepared to send the tanks to Ukraine, but the Pentagon has yet to confirm or deny those reports. The Department of Defense said they were continuing to work with Ukrainian officials to determine the next steps.

“Focused on what is it that Ukraine needs right now to have immediate effect on the battlefield, given the situation there,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said.

The lawmakers insist that any aid the U.S. can give Ukraine is critical not only for this conflict, but also for democracy around the globe.

“I know, we’re tired of being involved in conflicts outside of our country, but everything we hold near and dear is a country is at stake,” Graham said.

They say it’s important to keep the support strong.

“We are at the point of maximum danger but major opportunity. Again, time is not on our side, we need to act now,” Blumenthal said.