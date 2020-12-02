Russellville woman killed in single-vehicle wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Russellville woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck after she was ejected from her car.

28-year-old Caitlin Bruce was killed when the 2005 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert. Deputies say the vehicle rolled over and ejected Bruce, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA say the juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital by air with injuries.

The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday about 4.5 miles north of Littleville on U.S. 43 near the 306 mile marker.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.