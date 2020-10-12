Russellville mayor announces he tested positive for COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Russellville Mayor David Grissom has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grissom posted a message on Facebook Monday morning confirming that he was quarantined and being treated.

“I tested positive this morning for COVID-19-coronavirus,” Grissom wrote. “I will be quarantined at home and will be taking medications and under the care of my doctors during this period of time. Thank you in advance for your prayers!”

According to Alabama Department of Health numbers, Franklin County has had 114 positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.