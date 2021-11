(WHNT) — A Russellville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama Highway 243.

According to our news partners at AL.com, 32-year-old Cody A. Gasaway was killed after his SUV left the roadway and struck a tree just east of Haleyville.

Troopers told AL.com that Gasaway was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.