Russellville man charged with meth trafficking after Tuscumbia bust

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — State authorities said they arrested a Russellville man after finding $112,000 in methamphetamine in Tuscumbia.

Hunter Reid Hulsey, 31, is charged with meth trafficking.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the charges come after drug task force agents searched a warehouse near Highway 72 and a storage locker at a facility near 6th Street in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.

Hunter Hulsey (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Those searches turned up two and a half pounds of meth, agents said. They also said they found 5 and a half pounds of marijuana valued at $8,800, drug packaging materials and digital scales.

Hulsey had 4 ounces of meth and a handgun on him at the time of his arrest, agents said.

Jail records show he also was charged with drug paraphernalia possession, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude law enforcement, illegally possessing a firearm and three counts of first-degree assault.

He was being held without bond as of Thursday morning.